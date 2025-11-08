KENT ISLAND, Md. - The Bay Bridge Run, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 9, has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The bridge will instead be fully open to vehicle traffic in both directions.
Race organizers say the event will not be rescheduled, but registered participants will get priority and discounted registration for next year's run. Participants who have already checked a bag can claim it at a station at the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
On the event's website, race organizers say during inclement weather, the MDTA does not allow for two-way traffic operations, which means cars driving one lane in each direction on one side of the bridge. The race was originally planned to be on the eastbound side of the bridge.
The annual run is just over six miles in length, spanning from Annapolis over the Bay Bridge into Kent Island and ending in Stevensville.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge usually does not allow for foot traffic of any kind. The annual Bay Bridge Run is the only time each year during which people can travel across the bridge on foot.
