DELAWARE– Bayhealth announced the launch of a new data integration system designed to make organ donation more efficient.
The new application, called Copernicus will connect Bayhealth's electronic health records system, Epic, with Gift of Life's True North database.
Bayhealth is the third hospital in the nation to employ this system, according to a press release, and the first in Delaware.
"This integration enhances collaboration between Bayhealth and Gift of Life teams, improving response times and providing a stronger support system for families making the decision to donate," the release says.
Approximately 5,000 patients in the region are currently awaiting life-saving organ transplants, according to Bayhealth. The healthcare provider encourages everyone to consider registering for organ and tissue donation, which can save and improve many lives. Gift of Life says anyone can become a donor, regardless of age, race or medical history.
More information on donation is available at Donors1.org.