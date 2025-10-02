DOVER, DE- Plans for a major expansion of Bayhealth's Kent and Sussex County campuses are in the works to increase patient space, improve facilities, and meet growing healthcare demand.
The project, known as The Next Wave, is a two-phase expansion set to unfold through 2029. The first phase is estimated at $250 million, while costs for the second phase have not yet been finalized.
Terry Murphy, Bayhealth's President and CEO, says the project represents one of the largest capital investments the health system has ever made.
"This project, which we're calling The Next Wave, is really the largest reinvestment Bayhealth has ever made, both in Kent and Sussex County."
The largest improvements are planned for the Kent Campus, which currently spans 35 acres and has 266 beds. The expansion includes 64 new private inpatient rooms and an additional 97 beds projected to be needed by 2033.
Kyle Benoit, Bayhealth Executive Vice President & COO, says the Kent Campus expansion will nearly double available space to meet growing healthcare demand in lower Delaware, especially as hospital admissions in the U.S. have been 11% higher since the start of the pandemic.
"We're going to be adding six floors to our patient tower, moving toward 100 percent private rooms, and changing the campus from very horizontally spread out to more vertical."
In addition to the vertical expansion, the project will enhance the Emergency Department with a dedicated fast-track area, expanded waiting spaces, and a behavioral health suite. The ICU, kitchen, and cafeteria will also be upgraded to improve efficiency and streamline operations. By 2026, Heart and Vascular services will be consolidated under one roof, featuring 29 exam rooms, advanced imaging, and specialized clinics.
The Kent Campus will mark its 100th anniversary in 2027. Benoit says aging infrastructure has made it harder to meet growing patient needs and regulatory requirements, and upgrades are long overdue.
"With all the regulation changes, facility codes and just really the amount of patients and the acuity of the patients that we have to take care of, this project is going to allow us to be much more efficient in the level of care we provide."
The Sussex Campus, last upgraded in 2019, will also see major improvements. Leaders say the expansion will include a new Medical Office Building in 2027 to unify outpatient services, an interventional suite opening in 2028, and a state-of-the-art childcare center opening in 2026 to accommodate 102 children of healthcare professionals.
Murphy says the two-phase project is essential to prepare Delaware's healthcare system for the future, particularly as the state has one of the nation's oldest and fastest-growing aging populations, driving higher demand.
"We know what's coming down the road with the aging and growth of population in Kent and Sussex County—that we need more services to improve access."
Michael Metzing, Bayhealth's Vice President of Corporate Support Services, says the expansion is not only essential for improving patient care but also for attracting and retaining top healthcare talent.
"We need to attract the brightest and the best. To do that, we need to give them the facilities they need to deliver the care our patients need successfully."
Bayhealth leaders say they presented the expansion plans to Dover officials last week, but still need to complete the formal approval process. They are also in the early stages of discussions with Sussex County leaders. The Health Resources Board has approved the project, and if final approvals move forward, construction could begin early next year.