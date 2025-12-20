CAMBRIDGE, M.d. - Some lucky people in Cambridge brought home new furry friends just in time for Christmas.
On Dec. 14 and 20, the Baywater Animal Rescue brought some shelter dogs to the Rescue Fire Company train garden for the second year.
The rescue brought adoptable shelter dogs to the beloved Christmas attraction, in hopes to find the pups owners.
Rescue officials say last year was such a success with every dog brought to the train garden being adopted, that they decided to return twice this season.
"...we really want people to think through the adoption of an animal. I mean, you're committing yourself to another life. So, we don't want it to just be an impulsive, 'I need something to put under the tree.' But people do love puppies at Christmastime. We do a good job vetting our adopters," says Baywater Animal Rescue Executive Director Steffanie Malkus.
Four dogs visited the train garden on Dec. 20, and two of them were adopted.