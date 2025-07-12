SALISBURY, MD - The inaugural “Be Salty’s Market on Main” debuted on Saturday in downtown Salisbury, bringing together local artisans and small businesses for a day of shopping and family fun.
The market ran from 10:00am to 4:00pm and was a lively community hub throughout the downtown. Market organizer and owner of Be Salty, Jessica Larson, said the event was designed to offer an affordable shopping experience for the local community.
"The support has been amazing, everyone is excited. It's just been an outreach of excitement and support for us," Larson said.
Larson said the idea for “Be Salty’s Market on Main” stemmed from her involvement in past fundraising and market events. She hopes to turn the new event into an annual tradition in Salisbury.