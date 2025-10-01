Sussex County, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced an overnight paving project that will bring lane closures to Route 16, also known as Beach Highway, beginning Thursday.
The work, stretching from Route 1 to U.S. 113, will take place nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. To speed up the schedule, DelDOT said crews will expand to around-the-clock work starting Thursday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 10, pausing only during the morning commute from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lane closures are expected to be limited to the area west of the Route 30 and Gravel Hill Road intersection with Beach Highway.
Officials noted the paving schedule is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and expect minor delays.
More information is available at www.deldot.gov.