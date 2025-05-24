Weather Alert

..PERIODIC NORTHWESTERLY GUSTS UP TO 20 KNOTS... The latest observations across the southern half of the tidal Potomac and lower sections of the Chesapeake Bay have seen an uptick in northwesterly wind gusts. Expect periodic gusts to around 20 knots over the next couple of hours before gradually diminishing. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.