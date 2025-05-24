DELMARVA - The beach patrols and lifeguards at popular areas across Delmarva kicked off their summer season on Friday and Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
In Worcester County, the Ocean City Beach Patrol started another season on Saturday morning at 10:00am. The city says their Surf Rescue Technicians/Lifeguards will be on the beaches from 10:00am to 5:30pm every day throughout the summer.
The Assateague State Park Beach Patrol started their summer season on Friday (May 23) and are on duty from 10:00 to 5:00pm through the Monday of Labor Day.
In Sussex County, the Lifeguards of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol will be on duty during summer from 9:00am to 5:00pm weekdays and 9:30am to 5:30pm on weekends and holidays. The new Rehoboth Beach Patrol headquarters opened on Thursday, featuring a public restroom and changing rooms.
In Dewey Beach, lifeguards work every day from 10:00am to 5:00pm. They patrol and look out for beach-goers every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.