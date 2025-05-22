REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- After over a year of construction, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol's lifesaving facility and comfort station opened today. Dozens of neighbors, city leaders, and patrol staff attended the event.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles said the facility was opened just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.
"We have a home, it's finally been completed," Giles said. "It's a good thing too, because we get started on Saturday. It's just in time that we got this place done."
Giles said the upgraded facility will help his patrol keep visitors safe along their beaches.
"It's a great vantage point for us with better communications, and from up here, you'll be able to see all 20 lifeguard stands. It's amazing," Giles said.
Dionn Stevenson, a lieutenant with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, also expressed her excitement for the upgrade.
"Last summer we operated out of an 8 by 20-foot construction trailer, so this is an insane upgrade," Stevenson said. "The view behind me and everything, and we finally have a women's locker room now too, so I'm very excited about that."
The upgraded facility comes with a panoramic viewing deck, designated male and female changing rooms, and improved communications for the beach patrol. The building also has new public restrooms and changing rooms.
Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder also said the facility has an improved medical bay.
"So if someone has a jellyfish sting or something, they can come in and get the treatment that they need," Tedder said.
The project was initially supposed to cost roughly $4.9 million, according to city leaders. However, officials said the total cost of construction ended up being $5,449,770.
"In today's climate, construction costs are always going up, and costs of goods and services are always kind of up and down," Tedder said. "No one has a crystal ball. But, we are very excited."
Giles said he expects his patrol to be able to begin using the facility during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.