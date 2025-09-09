SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly shot his stepfather on Friday. 

Police say they were called to Skinners Court in Cambridge on Sept. 5 just after 11:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. At  the same time, police say a woman arrived at the Department to report that her son had shot her husband and the teen was still at the house.

At the home on Skinners Court, the 15-year-old, identified as Jaheem Mortaz Brown, was walking out of the house when police arrived, according to authorities. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say they then found a man with a gunshot wound to the face near Park Lane  and Camper St. The victim, 34, was identified as Brown's stepfather. He was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment after he was first taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say Brown's mother told them she was sitting in a car on Skinners Court when Brown threw an unknown object at the vehicle. When her husband came out of the house, the witness told police Brown pointed a gun at the man and fired one shot, striking his stepfather in the face, according to investigators.

Police say the woman then fled to get help.

Investigators were able to locate a single spent shell casing but were unable to find the gun, police say.

Brown has been charged as an adult and faces the following counts:

 -Attempted 1st Degree Murder

-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

-Assault 1st Degree

-Assault 2nd Degree

-Reckless Endangerment

-Handgun on Person

-Loaded Handgun on Person

-Firearm Use Felony Violent Crime

-Possession Firearm Minor

