REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth beach is inviting the community to tour their new patrol facility following its grand opening on Thursday.
The City of Rehoboth Beach says there will be a grand opening of the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol facility on Thursday, May 22nd. The new facility, located at Baltimore Avenue and the boardwalk, used to be home to the one-story Rehoboth Beach Patrol that started back in 1987.
Ground was broken on the new state-of-the-art, two-story facility back in January 2024. The project was originally set to cost nearly $4.9 million, but as of this April costs totaled to $5,649,977.
The facility has upgrades that include a training area, locker rooms, and common spaces. The first floor of the building will have public bathrooms, a first aid center, and emergency services.
The grand opening is scheduled for this Thursday, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The city says there will be a ribbon cutting and community members will get a chance to tour the new facility.