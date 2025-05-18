rehoboth beach patrol station.jpg

Photo: City of Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth beach is inviting the community to tour their new patrol facility following its grand opening on Thursday. 

The City of Rehoboth Beach says there will be a grand opening of the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol facility on Thursday, May 22nd. The new facility, located at Baltimore Avenue and the boardwalk, used to be home to the one-story Rehoboth Beach Patrol that started back in 1987. 

Rehoboth Beach Patrol

Ground was broken on the new state-of-the-art, two-story facility back in January 2024. The project was originally set to cost nearly $4.9 million, but as of this April costs totaled to $5,649,977.

The facility has upgrades that include a training area, locker rooms, and common spaces. The first floor of the building will have public bathrooms, a first aid center, and emergency services. 

Rehoboth Beach Patrol Demolition

Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles taking the first swing.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol HQ Construction

The grand opening is scheduled for this Thursday, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The city says there will be a ribbon cutting and community members will get a chance to tour the new facility. 

