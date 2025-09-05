LEWES, Del. - The Lewes area could be seeing new major businesses opening as the Atlantic Fields commercial development project planned for the intersection of Rt. 24 and Mulberry Knoll Rd. continues to progress in Sussex County.
According to site plans and documents submitted to Sussex County Planning and Zoning, the 23 proposed buildings in the Atlantic Fields retail center include a Costco, Whole Foods, and Target. The 695,000-square-foot commercial development
Multiple utility providers, including Delaware Electric Co-Op, Chesapeake Utilities, and Tidewater Utilities have notified Sussex County of their ability to provide services to the proposed retail center, according to documents submitted to Sussex County.
The site of the planned center is currently zoned agricultural-residential, and developers are asking for Sussex County to change the zoning to planned commercial district to allow for the retail center’s development, according to an application form submitted in 2024.
WBOC reached out to the project developer on Friday. Ben Hoskins with Southside Investment Partners tells us they hope to break ground on the commercial development in September 2026, with a tentative opening date in Spring of 2028.
The next Sussex County Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17. Hoskins says a public hearing will be held on the proposed project at that meeting.