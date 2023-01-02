LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway.
Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
Beebe’s fifth Walk-In Care Center is expected to open in the coming months at the facility. Hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for X-ray and Lab. Walk-In hours will be daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I know our team is pleased to expand our service offerings for everyone in the Milford area,” said Rick Schaffner, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Beebe Healthcare. “We want to deliver superior access and patient experience to those who are in need of our team’s care – whether they are in Milford, Milton, Millsboro, Millville, or any of the various Beebe locations throughout Sussex County.”