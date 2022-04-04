LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare on Monday announced visitation updates to it Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
Inpatients may have two well visitors. Visiting hours are no longer restricted but some exceptions may apply. After 9 p.m., visitors will need to enter through the emergency department entrance.
All visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. This includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus and Tunnell Cancer Center.
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients.
“We know that families are part of the healing process,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “We’re so glad to welcome more family and friends into our facility to help their loved ones recover. We’re thrilled to continue offering Hospital at Home for patients who meet the criteria as well. Thank you for being our partner throughout this pandemic as we continue to adapt.”
Booster Updates from Beebe
On Tuesday, March 29, the CDC has recommended a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised persons and those over the age of 50. Please contact your child’s pediatrician about booster doses for those under 18.
A second booster must be administered at least 4 months after the first. Scientific data continues to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19. During the most recent surge, Beebe data also supported national and statewide findings of the importance of COVID vaccination.
“Community members who fit the criteria should consider getting a booster,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, chief population health officer and COVID-19 medical director at Beebe Healthcare. “It is estimated that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron accounts for half the cases in the United States and is surging in Europe. This does not necessarily mean another surge, but it does mean we should all take precautions and protect ourselves, our family members, and our immunocompromised community.”
Per the CDC, the second booster is for:
- People who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for their first shot and booster
- Adults ages 50 years and older
- People who have certain immunocompromising conditions.
Talk to your primary care provider on whether the booster is right for you. Don't have a PCP, call 302-645-3332.
Beebe has streamlined its online scheduling to make finding a vaccine or test easier. Visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/covid-19/vaccine to schedule today.
Why Masks Still Matter
Masking remains required at Beebe facilities for team members, patients and visitors. The CDC and OSHA have not lifted this mandate for healthcare organizations, despite the loosening of many restrictions across the community.
“We have experienced this before – numbers are low, mask mandates are gone – there is a general sense of relief that the COVID-19 might be over. Beebe is loosening its visitor restrictions. We ask you to be vigilant if numbers change,” Tam said. “Please continue to wear a mask in our facilities so we can keep families together when they need care. Please consider a booster to help keep COVID numbers stable and lessening the chance of people getting severely ill. We should enjoy this after all we have been through together these past two-plus years. Thank you for your continued support.”