CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The finish line is in sight after months of work to replace the culverts on Chincoteague’s Beebe Road after part of it collapsed last year.
The previous culvert failed during a nor’easter in October 2025. Engineers determined that the more than 30-year-old culvert eroded due to an improperly installed storm drain pipe, which led to its collapse.
Town Manager Mike Tolbert detailed the project in a letter on the town’s website. The total cost of the emergency replacement project is estimated at $753,000.
Mayor Denise Bowden posted a project update to social media on Wednesday.
“These culverts should last a 100 years or more,” Bowden wrote. “Hoping to have this project completed in two more weeks.”
Weather permitting, the work will be finished before peak travel season. Chincoteague was already busier on Good Friday, with seasonal residents in town for the holiday and spring break vacationers.
Tim and Marylou are spending their wedding anniversary weekend on Chincoteague.
“We come down here and camp quite a bit too,” Tim said. “We knew this road would cut back through but wasn't sure if it was closed because of high water or something else."
Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Joaane Moore told WBOC she is happy that work is progressing ahead of peak season for events and business.
"When we welcome 1.3 million people to the island each year, having safe roads and good roads is really important, especially as Beebe Road is an entrance into one of our major campgrounds,” Moore said.
Beebee Road is also used to transport tents and vendors in for the popular Oyster Festival, scheduled for May 2 this year.