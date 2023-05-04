CRISFIELD, Md. - For the last twenty years, on Crisfield Highway on the way into Crisfield, has stood an unassuming building housing a bold business.
Barbara "Barb" Tyler is the owner of Barb's Crisfield Flower Shop, and for her arranging and delivering flowers was a powerful contribution to her community.
"Being able to take a flower to somebody that might have a bad day or something like that and just to see them light up, have a smile," Tyler said.
But that flower power has been depleted. Tyler has decided to close her business at the end of May.
"There's no help. My help had left me at the first of the month. You can't find just anybody that can put flowers together. And right here at Mother's Day, it's just too much," Tyler explained.
One loyal customer said Tyler and the flower shop will be sorely missed.
"She's very involved with the community, her customers, the kindness," said Crisfield neighbor Lois Jones. "It's just unreal the person that she is. They'll never find another like her."
It's a tough loss for the town, and has become just too common, according Crisfield neighbor Sherry Majors.
"It's sad just to look around and remember how it was and seeing how it is," Majors lamented.
Tyler said the final day of Barb's Crisfield Flower Shop will be one of the toughest of her life.
"I'm dreading that more than anything," Tyler said. "Not so much cleaning the shop out, just putting an end to it."
Tyler is not leaving town, though. She has this message for the Crisfield community, and her customers - some of whom come from as far away as California:
"Just that I love all of them. They're good people. And I'll be seeing them around," Tyler said.
Tyler will continue to take orders through Mother's Day weekend.