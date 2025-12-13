DELAWARE - Benjamin L. Wallace has been appointed by the United States District Court to be the new United States Attorney for the District of Delaware, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This comes after Delaware's previous U.S. Attorney, Julianne Murray, announced she would be stepping down.
The DOJ says Wallace is a native Delawarean who received his law degree from Yale Law School. He clerked for two Supreme Court Justices and two U.S. Court of Appeals Judges after getting his law degree. Following that, Wallace served as an attorney-adviser in the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel. In this role, he worked with the President and Executive Branch as an adviser on complex constitutional and statutory law.
Wallace has been a member of the U.S. Attorney's Office since 2023. He worked as a line prosecutor and handled a wide range of federal cases, from gang-related homicides to financial fraud, according to the DOJ. Then, in July 2025, Wallace became the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. He supervised all criminal prosecutions and all civil suits brought by or against the United States in the District.
U.S. Attorney Wallace said of the new role, "I am honored to serve my home state as the U.S. Attorney. I will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is administered effectively and evenhandedly here in Delaware. I want to thank the President, the Attorney General, and the Judges of our District Court for the confidence they have placed in me. I also want to thank my predecessor, Julianne Murray, for her partnership and her steadfast service to the state. I pledge to do my utmost to uphold the proud traditions of our exemplary U.S. Attorney’s Office."