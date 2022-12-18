RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin.
The state Republican Party announced Benjamin's nomination Saturday in a news release. Benjamin is a pastor who twice previously unsuccessfully challenged McEachin. He was nominated through a process in which voters ranked three candidates in order of preference, defeating former state trooper Dale Sturdifen and podcast host Derrick Hollie. Democrats are picking their nominee Tuesday. McEachin died last month at age 61 of what his staff said were complications from his long-running fight against colorectal cancer.