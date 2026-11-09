BERLIN, Md. - A pair of twin brothers have been sentenced in connection to tax-evasion crimes.
The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland says 55-year-olds Dennis and Greg March, both of Berlin, have been sentenced to six months in prison each. Their prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release, with a special condition of 12 months of home detention as part of their supervised-release term. The March brothers are also ordered to each pay restitution of nearly $1.8 million.
Prosecutors say from 2017 until April 2023, Dennis and Greg March both willfully evaded paying the lawful taxes they owed on their business and personal income-tax returns for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
During this time, officials say the March brothers committed multiple affirmative acts in Maryland that constituted tax evasion and attempted tax evasion. In total, the March brothers each unlawfully concealed more than $4.5 million in income generated from 2017 to 2023, and each failed to pay nearly $1.8 million in taxes on that income.
Beginning in 2017, and continuing into 2023, the March brothers, along with a third business partner, jointly owned and controlled various business entities and ventures, including Elite Marketing Group LLC, Elite MG LLC, and Principal Law Group. Through the operation of Principal, Elite, Elite MG, and their other entities, the March brothers and their business partner generated significant revenues and income from 2017-2023.
Prosecutors say the brothers concealed their incomes by arranging payments to a shell entity that they controlled. This allowed the brothers to treat payments as expenses or costs of their businesses, when in reality, these payments were effectively distributions of income to themselves. The brothers also failed to file numerous legally required IRS forms, including required business and personal tax returns.
According to court documents, in Sept. 2021 the March brothers used the income generated through the tax-evasion scheme to purchase various real-estate properties, including in Florida, which they jointly controlled with their business partner. Officials say their purchases included several Florida real-estate properties, worth more than $2 million, and payments to a Florida building company for the construction of two homes on undeveloped Florida lots. From 2017 to 2022, the March brothers withdrew more than $3.5 million in cash from business bank accounts.