BERLIN, MD - In an official statement from the Mayor, the Town of Berlin has expressed disappointment over losing nearly $1 million in federal funding that would have been used for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.
Berlin's Mayor, Zack Tyndall, has announced that the town received official notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation that $950,000 in expected funding from the Neighborhood Access and Equity program has been cut. This decision comes as a result of federal cuts under the Big Beautiful Bill.
The Mayor says the funds were previously awarded for the "Bridging the Highway that Divides Berlin: Reconnecting Neighborhoods Split by US-113" project. The town planned to use the funds to plan and design improved crosswalks, bicycle access, and crossings over U.S. Route 113, which was built through the community in the 1950s. The divide has limited safe access to places like healthcare facilities, schools, and the town's only grocery store, among others. $250,000 in funding remains available for use, though this will significantly decrease the town's ability to plan for this project, according to Mayor Tyndall.
Mayor Tyndall also expressed specific concern for neighbors in the Flower Street Neighborhood, who he said, "were looking forward to this grant so they could safely bike to school and downtown Berlin. Currently, the only way we can provide them with that opportunity is by completely shutting down Route 113 with police support once a year. That’s not a sustainable solution—it’s a reminder of just how urgently we need long-term, safe, and equitable infrastructure in place.” He added that the town will continue to pursue alternative federal and state funding for that safety improvement project in Berlin.