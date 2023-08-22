BERLIN, Md.- A gas station fire in Berlin is under investigation.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal says a fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at the Exxon on Grays Corner Road.
The fire marshal says more than 50 firefighters responded and worked for about four hours to get the fire under control. Berlin was assisted by Ocean City, Showell, Bishopville, Newark, Snow Hill, Ocean Pines, Selbyville, Frankford, Roxana, Dagsboro, Powellville, Willards, and Pittsville volunteer fire companies.
The fire marshal says the damages are estimated to be over $350,000 dollars.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.