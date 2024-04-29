BERLIN, Md. -- There is a proposal on the table for an additional parking lot that could help pay for the fire company's financial needs. The town could lease the property behind the fire company's headquarters, which would help generate the $150,000 still needed for capital costs.
"We were able to get the request of $200,000 in operating funding from the town to the Berlin Fire Company, we were able to meet that," said Councilmember Jack Orris. "They asked for $150,000 in capital, we unfortunately have not been able to get to that point yet."
The lot, currently owned by the Berlin Fire Company is locked up for most of the year, only used for overflow parking during events. The town would like to lease the property out and create a more permanent parking lot.
Any money generated would then go right back into the hands of the original owners.
"I think it's a great opportunity to look into," said Councilmember Jack Orris. "It's really a win-win for everybody and I really hope that it kind of comes to fruition."
Talk to a business owner in Berlin about parking and there's a good chance most of them are on the same page at Ari Hantske at Sister's Wine Bar.
"There is not enough parking in this town, it's been a subject of controversy for a long time," said Hantske.
And then talk to an official at the Berlin Fire Company and they will say there's a need for more money. It an attempt to kill two birds with one stone, town officials want to lease the grassy lot behind the department.
Before that can happen though, the fire company needs to give the town the 'okay'.
"The fire company has to talk to their leadership and then the mayor is going to have to bring it to the council," said Orris. "I hope it works out."
David Fitzgerald, President of the Berlin Fire Company, told us on Monday their lawyers are looking into this proposal. He would not allude to whether or not the company plans on leasing out the land.
If they do end up working out a deal though, some businesses in town are weary about one thing: the possibility of people paying to park in one location, while the rest of the spots throughout downtown don't cost a dime.
"I think that's become the status quo and I think paid parking would be a little bit of a deterrent," said Hantske. "But a source of income for the town isn't a bad idea."
Berlin leaders, looking to open up a new parking lot in an effort to open up a source of revenue for the fire company.