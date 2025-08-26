BERLIN, M.d. - Berlin mayor Zack Tyndall announced today that he formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for Maryland's First Congressional District (MD-01).
Tyndall says that he is a hands-on mayor and believes that kind of leadership will benefit the people of the Eastern Shore in a Congressional representative.
The Berlin mayor says he believes that the Eastern Shore's issues involving federal support and funding for critical projects stems from a disconnect between Washington and the Eastern Shore.
He says he is exploring how his dedication to the Eastern Shore could help bring a bipartisan problem-solving approach to Washington, D.C.
The district is currently represented by incumbent Andy Harris (R), who has held the seat since 2010. The district encompasses the entire Eastern Shore of Maryland, Harford County, and parts of Baltimore County.