BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department has reached a historic milestone in naming its first-ever Police Captain.
On Wednesday, April 29, the Town of Berlin announced that Robert Fisher had been promoted to serve as the department’s first captain. Fisher has served Berlin for over 31 years, according to town officials, and has shown a deep commitment to the safety and well-being of Berlin.
“This promotion not only reflects his years of hard work and experience but also marks an important moment in the continued growth and evolution of our department,” the Town of Berlin said in a social media post.