Berlin Police Captain Robert Fisher

(Town of Berlin)

BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department has reached a historic milestone in naming its first-ever Police Captain.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Town of Berlin announced that Robert Fisher had been promoted to serve as the department’s first captain. Fisher has served Berlin for over 31 years, according to town officials, and has shown a deep commitment to the safety and well-being of Berlin.

“This promotion not only reflects his years of hard work and experience but also marks an important moment in the continued growth and evolution of our department,” the Town of Berlin said in a social media post. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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