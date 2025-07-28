BERLIN, Md. -- A stricter approach to businesses that are not quite up to snuff is on the table. This is the result, at least in part, of complaints that were lodged against a former Berlin business.
Public opinion swayed against Tracks and Yaks when neighbors cited many issues with the business at a council meeting in April. Tracks and Yaks have now moved out of town, but town leaders tell WBOC they would still like something on the books to prevent this type of situation from happening again.
"It's adding teeth to our code and, hopefully, we won't really need it," said Councilmember Jack Orris.
On Monday, we contacted Adam Forshee, the owner of Tracks and Yaks. He told WBOC he has "no further interest in talking about town of Berlin policies."
If passed, the code amendment would give the mayor and council the power to withhold the renewal of a business license, or, in extreme cases, revoke one. Currently, town officials are permitted to issue business licenses, but Orris said their authority stops there.
"This really just buttons that up," said Orris. "It offers an appeal process for a business that is reported to the town as being non-compliant in some way, and the mayor and council can sit with the license holder, or the owner, and discuss it and see what the issues are."
Business owner William Outten said he has mixed feelings about the proposal.
"I think code enforcement is probably pretty good all in all," said Outten. "My worry is that, how strict or how nit-picky they're going to get."
The code amendment's first reading took place at a council meeting on Monday, July 28th. So, there is still plenty of time before anything becomes official.