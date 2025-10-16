Berlin Police Drone BerD 1

An FAA-licensed Berlin Police Officer practices using Berlin Drone 1 (BerD 1).

 Berlin Police Department

BERLIN, MD– The Berlin Police Department announced the acquisition of a drone to help in emergency operations.

Berlin Drone 1 (BerD 1) is a DJI Matrice 30T drone purchased with drug forfeiture funds, according to the announcement.

Equipped with thermal imaging, weather resistant features and a fly time over 40 minutes, police say BerD 1 will be used for complex tasks including missing person or suspect searches, crash reconstruction, crime scene photography and more.

The Department says two officers are licensed drone pilots and two are currently completing FAA Part 107 training.

