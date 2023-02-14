BERLIN, Md. -- Town leaders unanimously approved a law enforcement pension system. The decision, which was followed by applause from the community, came at a mayor and council meeting on Monday, February 13th.
The Law Enforcement Officers Pension System, or LEOPS, will allow officers to retire after 25 years of service. The Berlin Police Department currently uses the employee and teachers pension plan, where officers have to work for 30 or more years before they can retire.
Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing called this a victory two decades in the making.
"Definitely one of my most proudest moments, I believe it's one of the greatest achievements we've done as a team, and the team is the community, the mayor and council, and us," said Downing.
Funds for LEOPS, according to Berlins mayor, Zack Tyndall, are still being worked out. However, he did say the town has a few ideas of where the money will come from.
"Either the general fund, which is collected through taxes and fees and things of that nature, and then there's also the use of potentially local impact grant funds," said Tyndall.
Tyndall said a decision on funding should come within the next few months.
The hope is LEOPS will stop older officers from moving to departments with better retirement plans, while providing an opportunity for younger officers.
"It allows the agency to cycle naturally, senior officers retire and the younger officers actually slide into those positions," said Downing.
Downing said a solid retirement plan is attractive for officers later on in their career, while opportunity to move up the ranks can keep younger officers in Berlin.
LEOPS will go into affect on July 1st of this year, so any officers in the line of duty will automatically be enrolled.