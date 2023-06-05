BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police say that Michael Redmon, the Bethany Beach Chief of Police, was arrested last week on alleged DUI charges. State police report the incident occurred on May 30th, around 12:20 in the morning on Lighthouse Road near Old Mill Road in Selbyville.
There was no accident or speeding involved, police say, and Redmon was issued a ticket for DUI and released to a sober party with no bond imposed.
WBOC reached out to Bethany Beach’s town manager Cliff Graviet who confirmed that Redmon was suspended as Police Chief the following day pending judication.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.