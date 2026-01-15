ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A newly-proposed bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly would place an additional tax on firearms, ammunition, and gun accessories sold in the state, with the revenue earmarked for violence prevention programs, victim support, and trauma care.
Senate Bill 118 would create an 11% excise tax on retail sales of firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories sold by federally licensed dealers in Maryland. Lawmakers backing the bill say the goal is to generate dedicated funding for programs aimed at reducing gun violence and supporting those impacted by it.
Under the proposal, the tax would not take effect immediately should the bill pass. Large retailers, defined as stores with at least 20,000 square feet of retail space, would begin collecting the tax July 1, 2027. Smaller dealers would follow a year later, starting July 1, 2028.
Taxes collected under SB 118 would be specifically allocated to a range of public safety and health programs.
After administrative costs are covered, the bill directs the revenue to be split among several funds, including:
-Violence intervention and prevention programs
-Community-based support and education initiatives
-Grants for families of homicide victims
-Trauma physician services
-Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center
The bill’s primary sponsor, State Senator Joanne C. Benson, representing parts of Prince George’s County, argues this structure ensures the tax dollars are used directly for firearm-related harm reduction and emergency care, rather than being absorbed into general state spending.
The bill includes exemptions for certain firearm sales, including purchases made by law enforcement agencies, the military, and the National Guard. Private individuals buying firearms for personal use would still be subject to the tax.
The bill, introduced for a first reading on Jan. 14, is still in the early phases of the legislative process and must clear committee hearings and floor votes before it can become law.
WBOC will continue tracking the bill as lawmakers debate its future in Annapolis.