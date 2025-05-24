BETHANY BEACH, DE - Voters in Bethany Beach approved a nearly $4 million long-term loan to fund the building of new clarifier units at the town's water treatment facility.
The town of Bethany Beach held a referendum vote on Saturday on whether the city should go forward with a long-term loan from the Delaware Division of Public Health for $3,980,00 to fund the "building of new clarifier units at the town's water treatment facility."
Town officials had previously stated that the current clarifier is deteriorating and needs to be replaced.
The official results from the vote were 390 for and 14 against.
The town says the building of the new clarifier units is set to begin this Fall/Winter.