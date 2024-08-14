BETHANY BEACH, DE - A 66-year-old Bethany Beach woman is facing multiple charges including aggravated menacing after police say she was swerving her car towards pedestrians Monday.
According to authorities, Lisa M. Bilder of Bethany Beach was intentionally driving her car in a reckless and threatening manner toward people on her street on August 12th. Police say multiple pedestrians reported that Bilder was speeding and swerving towards them, causing panic.
Bilder has been charged with 2 felony counts of aggravated menacing and 2 counts of disorderly conduct. She was issued an unsecured bond and a no unlawful contact order with her neighbors and members of her development, according to police.