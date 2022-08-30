MILLSBORO, Del.-- Delaware State Police are investigating a hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway just west of Legion road around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
The vehicle then fled the scene. Passing cars helped the injured bicyclist before first responders and EMS were on the scene.
The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time.
The Delaware State Fire Police were ordered to close John J. Williams Highway while crews were on the scene.
Delaware State Police are investigating.