ACCOMACK COUNTY - Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash on southbound Route 13 at Wachapreague Road on September 18.
Officers say it happened around 11:56 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Shirome Dwayne Davis, a 49-year-old Temperanceville man, was riding a bicycle on westbound Wachapreague Road when it collided with the side of a gray 2011 Ford F-150.
Davis sustained a fatal injury during the crash and his family has been notified. Police say the incident remains under investigation in Virginia.