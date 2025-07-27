Bicycle Crash
Pixabay

MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after an alleged hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a bicyclist in Milton on Saturday.

Investigators say a Honda Accord was driving north on Sand Hill Road on July 26 just after 7:30 a.m. when it hit a bicyclist on the edge of the roadway, travelling in the same direction. The bicyclist was thrown into the grass and the Honda did not stop, according to police.

The 67-year-old man riding the bicycle was taken to a local hospital but did not survive. 

On Monday, July 28, police identified the victim as Sylvester Person, of Milford.

Police say the Honda was later found about a mile away from the crash scene. The driver, Tahrie Calloway, of Claymont, allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment, according to authorities. 

Calloway was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $18,101 cash bond and was charged with the following:

  • Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (Felony)

  • Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony)

  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

  • Driving Under the Influence

  • Inattentive Driving

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you