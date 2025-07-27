MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after an alleged hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a bicyclist in Milton on Saturday.
Investigators say a Honda Accord was driving north on Sand Hill Road on July 26 just after 7:30 a.m. when it hit a bicyclist on the edge of the roadway, travelling in the same direction. The bicyclist was thrown into the grass and the Honda did not stop, according to police.
The 67-year-old man riding the bicycle was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.
On Monday, July 28, police identified the victim as Sylvester Person, of Milford.
Police say the Honda was later found about a mile away from the crash scene. The driver, Tahrie Calloway, of Claymont, allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment, according to authorities.
Calloway was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $18,101 cash bond and was charged with the following:
Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree (Felony)
Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony)
Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
Driving Under the Influence
Inattentive Driving