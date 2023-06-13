Chincoteague, Va.- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it will donate the biddings for one of it's foal to help save the Beebe Ranch. The fire company had over 60 foals to choose from, and it chose foal #29. As of Tuesday morning, bidding was well over $20,000. Hunter Leonard from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it is their responsibility to help save the ranch.
"We wouldn't be nearly as far as we are today without Misty and the Beebe's, and this is the last little piece of that legacy so the whole island really owes that something. We're just a big piece of that and we feel like we're lucky enough to have the means to help," said Leonard. "You get a lot of different people from everywhere and it would be a shame to see it go to be developed or anything like that so we're happy to be able to help and this foal is going to be a big deal."
Bidding ends Wednesday June 14 and information can be found here.