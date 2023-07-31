REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- President Joe Biden is spending his week at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach. The President arrived on July 28th and is expected to stay until Friday. He will then spend the weekend in Wilmington.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were seen riding their bikes and enjoying the beach at Gorden's Park Beach in Rehoboth.
President Biden will continue his duties and receive briefings while on the trip. He is expected to continue traveling until August 10th, and is set to visit Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.