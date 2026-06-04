SOMERSET CO., Md. - A major brush fire erupted in Somerset County on Thursday afternoon with firefighters still working to gain access to the densely wooded area as of 4:30 p.m.
WBOC’s Chopper 16 was overhead the fire as it began spreading near a pickup truck and trailer in the woods near Follow Ditch Road west of Cokesbury. The affected area has quickly spread to what is estimated to be four or five acres.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Firefighters could be seen gathering in a nearby field as they assessed where the fire was and how to access it. Officials boarded Chopper 16 two separate times to assess from the air and guide the ground response. Personnel had not yet begun actively fighting the flames as of 4:30 p.m.
WBOC will continue to cover this brush fire and bring you the latest updates.