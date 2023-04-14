REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Joe Biden plans to spend some time in Delaware in the coming days following his trip to Ireland.
According to a White House Press Schedule, Biden will spend most of the day today in County Mayo, Ireland before he departs for Dover Air Force Base later tonight. He is expected to land in the early hours of Saturday. From Dover the President is expected to travel to Rehoboth where he will spend the rest of the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice of flight restrictions in the area. Restrictions will be in effect from Saturday, April 15th at 2 a.m. to Tuesday, April 18th at 1 a.m..