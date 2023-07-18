DELMARVA - There were no jackpot winners on Saturday night’s Mega Millions drawing or Monday night’s Powerball drawing. That means this week’s jackpots have ballooned to extraordinary amounts for each.
Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing jackpot has reached a gargantuan $640 million. The last time the Mega Millions surpassed $500 million was July of 2022, when the jackpot reached $1.3 billion. If no winner is announced after tonight’s drawing, that $640 million will continue to grow.
Even more impressive, tomorrow’s Powerball grand prize is now estimated at $1 billion. It is set to be the seventh highest jackpot in U.S. history and the third highest for Powerball.
The one-time, lump-sum cash option for the Powerball winnings would be $516.9 million before taxes. Otherwise, the lucky winner can opt to have that $1 billions paid out incrementally every year.
No one has won the Powerball jackpot for the past 38 consecutive drawings, resulting in the current massive jackpot. Odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.
Even so, those with big dreams are expected to keep a close watch on tonight’s and tomorrow’s drawings, hoping to win very, very big.