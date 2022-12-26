OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The most recent expansion of the Roland E. Powell convention center has paved the way for more events. Town officials say they are already booked through July of 2023.
It could provide an economic boom for the town when it looks like the new year may bring a recession.
Melanie Pursel, Director of the Worcester County Office of Tourism and Economic Development, said the facilities new 250,000 square feet of meeting space and the 1200 seat performance arts center will both play a big role.
"We're seeing more conventions and meetings and things of that nature, in addition to a variety of different shows," said Pursel. "We're having Broadway shows at the performance arts center and we're having all different types of entertainment, so it's really become a really functional and very used facility."
In 2023, we could see 28 to 35 shows in the performance arts center plus 50 or more meetings, with a total projected economic impact of $33-$35 million.
Amy Thompson, Director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, said it will help with the towns effort to rebrand itself as a year-round destination.
"It's to get Ocean City in people's mind beyond just the beach, there's an amazing array of great businesses here, places to eat, things to do, places to stay," said Thompson. "Having some sort of attraction like you can have at the performance arts center or at the convention center just brings people here and they think 'gosh, there’s a whole lot to do in Ocean City'."
And more people means less hotel rooms, something Brian Duschel, General Manager at the Hampton Inn in Ocean City, would love to see.
"These events generate so much excitement, so much business, for a 113 room property like we are with the amenities that we have, we are busy pretty much from end of February all the way to the end of October," said Duschel.
Duschel said the foot traffic brought in by events at the convention center are a catalyst for business at the hotel.
"It's critical to our business, we depend on these groups," said Duschel.
The Roland E. Powell Convention Center has events lined up, and many people are excited for what that will bring in 2023.