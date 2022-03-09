CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Bill Burton Fishing Pier crossing part of the Choptank River remains closed.
The pier, which parallels the Malkus Bridge was closed by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources in December for what it calls "structural issues."
Jimmy Parker of Cambridge fishes and walks on the pier. Parker is sad to see it closed for a prolonged period.
"It gives people who don't have a boat or don't have a piece of property or a bulkhead somewhere where they can go and fish," Parker said.
Andrew Clark lives near the pier and says he wants it reopened soon.
"Hopefully it will open now because it's starting to get nice again, people are starting to go out again. They haven't been out there working it on it or anything so there's no word on that but hopefully they do open it soon," Clark said.
Maryland's DNR says underwater divers have completed an inspection of the pier, but have not released the findings of that inspection.
Parker says he does not know how much of a difference allowing foot traffic on the bridge would make.
"People don't weigh as much as cars and I've seen it crowded at times but I don't think enough to make the bridge fall in," Parker said.
While the pier remains closed, DNR officials say there will still be fishing access at the park on the Talbot County side.
A full report on the divers' findings is expected in April with a decision on the pier expected thereafter.