Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.