SEAFORD, Del. -- A bill that would allow non-resident business owners to vote in city elections in Seaford is in jeopardy at the state level. The bill was pulled from the House of Representatives' agenda this week for a second time.
According to Seaford Mayor David Genshaw, Seaford Representative Danny Short pulled the bill from the agenda on Tuesday, just days away from the end of the legislative session on June 30th.
The news is something salon owner and non-resident Sara Lee Thomas didn't expect.
"I've heard that it is dead on arrival, so I am disappointed with that," says Thomas.
The bill would give Thomas and hundreds of other business owners a voice in decisions that they don't currently have. However, several state lawmakers don't support allowing corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) to vote. Some local business owners agree.
"After a certain amount of time invested and energy invested, then maybe small businesses like me could have a voice," says portrait photographer Theresa Johnson. "But as far as money, and power, and decisions being made from way far away, I don't feel like that's the best interest for Seaford at all."
Mayor Genshaw tells WBOC the bill is expected to be back on the agenda next Tuesday. Business owners like Thomas say they aren't counting on it.
"I think we're probably finished with it for this year, but if it would come up before the House next year, maybe we could have possibly worked something out in between, doing some serious talking with our people upstate," says Thomas.
To become law, the bill must be passed by two-thirds of the state legislature and then signed by Governor John Carney.