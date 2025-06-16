DOVER, DE — The debate over recreational marijuana restrictions is back in Dover. Senate Bill 75, which aims to ease local zoning regulations in counties like Sussex, has passed the Delaware Senate and now heads to the House.
Recreational marijuana was legalized in April 2023. But in Sussex County, zoning laws have made it nearly impossible for dispensaries to open — a reality that supporters of SB75, primarily Democrats, say goes against the spirit of the original legalization.
“I never imagined that Sussex County Council would use that language to essentially make it completely illegal in Sussex County,” said Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover) said.
The bill would create statewide regulations for cannabis retailers. In addition to easing zoning laws, it would allow existing medical marijuana dispensaries to expand into recreational sales with fewer restrictions.
“The reality is, in this state we have over 360 liquor stores, sometimes right next to churches and nearby schools." said Paradee. "Once recreational cannabis stores are open you're gonna have less than 40 across the state,”
Paradee, the primary sponsor of the bill, says the zoning restrictions have been a burden on the industries launch.
“Some of these individuals who are preparing to open these businesses have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars already, if not seven figures, and it’s just not fair to these folks that they can’t even open up their license that will be granted for Sussex County.”
But Republican lawmakers like Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) argue the state continues to overstep its authority.
“It's another example of the state overreaching what its powers are, trying to tell the counties, that they can overreach into their decision making process."
Shupe cited recent state legislation that would reverse another Sussex County zoning decision and pave the way for US Wind to construct a substation near 3Rs Beach as part of their offshore wind project.
He also pointed to one-party control in state government as a growing concern.
“No matter who that party is, you see a lack of trying to understand what’s going on in the local level, because it doesn’t matter anymore," said Shupe. "You have the ability, you have the votes to do whatever you want, and that’s much easier than listening to what people want on the street level.”