Salisbury, Md. - Draper Media today announced the appointment of Bill Vernon as President of Draper Media, effective May 1, 2026. Vernon, who has served as Vice President of Draper Media since December 2024, will oversee the company’s full portfolio of television and radio properties.
Vernon joined Draper Media in July 2020 and quickly established himself as a results-driven leader. He was named General Manager of the Delmarva Sports Network (DSN), where he built the market’s only 24/7 independent local sports network into a dynamic and profitable operation. He went on to serve as Station Manager before being promoted to Vice President of Draper Media in December 2024, a role in which he assumed strategic and operational oversight of the company’s radio group in addition to his television responsibilities.
“Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership at every level of this company since the day he arrived,” said Molly Draper Russell, President and CEO of Draper Holdings. “In less than six years, he has grown the Delmarva Sports Network from a startup venture into a thriving local sports destination, taken on oversight of our radio portfolio, and earned the trust of everyone he’s worked with. Bill is the right person to lead Draper Media into its next chapter, and I have complete confidence in his vision for this company.”
As President, Vernon will lead operations across Draper Media’s seven television properties and the company’s 12 radio stations across Delaware and Maryland.