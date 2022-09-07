BIVALVE, Md. - Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available through the Worcester County Health Department for eligible individuals. The bivalent booster shot adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine in order to target newer, more transmissible variants.
This updated shot from Pfizer is for individuals age 12 years and older and from Moderna for individuals age 18 years and older. Individuals are eligible for the Bivalent booster formula two months after their last dose whether the completion of the primary series or booster.
Worcester Health recommends that all individuals stay up to date on their vaccines, especially those with weakened immune systems and a high risk for serious complications.
Visit www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0901-covid-19-booster.html for more information about the booster recommendations.
To schedule your booster appointment, visit worcesterhealth.org. If you need help scheduling your appointment, please call 667-253-2140. The health department recommends the public continue to follow prevention strategies such as: washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, covering your cough, wearing a mask, getting plenty of rest, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly.