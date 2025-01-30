TODDVILLE, MD - A group of men in South Dorchester County say their communities have long been overlooked and underserved. Now, they believe they have found a solution that could give them a stronger voice.
In these small towns, residents are used to hearing the sounds of daily life — metal signs creaking in the wind, crops rustling in the breeze, and planes humming high in the sky. But many who live in southern Dorchester County feel they are not being heard at all.
“The people down here have really been overlooked for a while. The roads are in really bad shape. They flood under normal tide conditions,” said Drew Dawson, a Wingate resident. “The flooding is getting worse, and the land itself is sinking.”
Dawson, along with Richard Dawson and David Beverley, are working to change that. Their plan is to unite nine South Dorchester communities—Robins, Andrews, Wesley, Lakesville, Crapo, Toddville, Wingate, Bishops Head, and Crocheron—into a single incorporated town called Blackwater.
“Which brings us up to around 500 people, and we know that’s what it takes in order to get anything done to help this place,” said Richard Dawson.
The group has started a petition and drafted a town charter that would establish a mayor and council members for the proposed town.
“We need approximately 60 to 70 signatures. After that takes place, then the Dorchester County Council will take over and have a public hearing and post the charter that was written by Drew Dawson for the public to read,” said Beverley, a Crapo resident.
“I know what it would mean for everyone here. There would be a possibility to get access to grant funds and possibly improve the quality of life down here and advocate the local community needs since you would have a local government that truly gives them a seat at the table,” he added.
Dorchester County Councilmember Mike Detmer voiced his support for the effort.
“It can be a big challenge, and I really like the aspect that they’re looking to give people a seat at the table,” Detmer said.
The men behind the Blackwater initiative say the required signatures must come from registered voters in Dorchester County. They hope to gather at least 60 as soon as possible to present their plan to county leaders.