DELAWARE- There are many ways to give thanks on this holiday. For members of one Delaware nonprofit, it was a show of gratitude to first responders working in Kent and Sussex Counties.
"Blessings for Badges" justified their name on Thanksgiving day. Volunteers gathered at the Leipsic and Millsboro Fire Companies on Thursday morning to assemble hot Thanksgiving meals for those who don't get the day off.
Organizers tell us this operation requires almost a year of preparation.
One volunteer said he joined the team because actions speak louder than words. David Pettyjohn of Millsboro said he wanted to "say thanks to others without just saying it because sometimes words can be empty."
Robert Hudson is a retired Delaware State Trooper. Now, he works with the nonprofit delivering thanksgiving meals to police stations and fire companies across the state.
Hudson said giving back to those who serve the community makes his Thanksgiving even better.
"A lot of people, not just first responders, but a lot of people have to work on holidays," said Hudson. "These first responders knowing that somebody cares and is thinking about them means a lot and delivering those meals is kind of like a sign of thanks for what they are doing not just today but everyday of the year."
First responders received plates of mashed potatoes, stuffing, chicken, mac and cheese and more. Blessings for Badges did not leave out dessert either. Pieces of pie were packed into containers including kind notes or drawings from local elementary school kids.
Blessings for Badges plans to donate any leftover food to shelters in Georgetown.