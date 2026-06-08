DELMARVA– The Blood Bank of Delmarva says supplies have dropped to a critical level as the summer trauma season starts.
Officials say the emergency blood supply is tight most summers as donations drop and traumatic injuries rise. The Blood Bank says a recent 10% decline in donations has added pressure, with less than two days worth of blood currently in stock.
Supplies of Type O blood, most used in emergency care, have dropped below single-day needs, according to a press release.
The Blood Bank is urging eligible donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible through delmarvablood.org.