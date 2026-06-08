Blood Donations Needed

Photo courtesy of MGN

DELMARVA– The Blood Bank of Delmarva says supplies have dropped to a critical level as the summer trauma season starts.

Officials say the emergency blood supply is tight most summers as donations drop and traumatic injuries rise. The Blood Bank says a recent 10% decline in donations has added pressure, with less than two days worth of blood currently in stock.

Supplies of Type O blood, most used in emergency care, have dropped below single-day needs, according to a press release.

The Blood Bank is urging eligible donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible through delmarvablood.org.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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