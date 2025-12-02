DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva held a blood drive at Salisbury University for Giving Tuesday. Students, staff, and community members donated blood in the Guerrieri Student Union.
"It's great to give back to your community because you never know who's going to need these lifesaving products," said the Blood Bank of Delmarva's Marketing Manager, Jason Burlew. "Somebody might need not need them today and they might need them tomorrow. Somebody might need them for daily treatments that they're getting, and somebody might need them for, trauma that occurs without any warning. So you can roll up your sleeve, take about an hour of your day, and save a member of your community."
Tony Prado with the Blood Bank of Delmarva says students make up 25% of blood donations during the school year and especially after the Thanksgiving break, today's Giving Tuesday donations are needed.
"Blood can only come from the human body. It can't be manufactured in the lab," said Prado. "I know the really smart scientists in the white lab coats are trying hard, but they're not anywhere close and donating blood is a great way to get back to the community."
Keira Lucas is a freshman nursing student at Salisbury University. She says working at TidalHealth has allowed her to understand why donating blood is so important.
"It's very difficult for some of the patients that have gone through a lot of blood loss when we don't have blood," said Lucas.
Having this blood drive on campus gives students the opportunity to donate when they are busy with classes. Keira Emshoff says this is the only way she can donate blood.
"I actually pass the blood bank when I drive home and I don't know, with my class schedule and everything, that I actually could drive out places and give blood," said Emshoff.
Besides the Salisbury University blood drive, the Delmarva Blood Bank is also holding a blood drive at Saint Stephen's Church in Delmar. To sign up to give blood with the Delmarva Blood Bank, visit delmarvablood.org.