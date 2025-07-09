DELAWARE - In celebration of National Delaware Day, Blood Bank of Delmarva is teaming up with 302 Horseshoe Crab to give a free limited-edition t-shirts to all blood donors in Delaware from July 12–19.
National Delaware Day, on July 13th, celebrates Delaware's declaration of independence from Britain each year.
Summer is tough for blood donations due to vacations and outdoor activities, while trauma cases rise, with nearly 1 in 4 trauma patients needing blood as part of lifesaving treatment, according to the Blood Bank. Recent FDA updates mean more people may now be eligible to donate, with whole donors able to give every 56 days and platelet donors up to twice a month.
To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, visit Delmarva Blood or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.