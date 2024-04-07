BLOXOM, VA– A heavily-involved house fire kept multiple stations busy for over three hours after spreading to an adjacent marsh.
Officials say multiple callers reported an unoccupied home burning on Guardshore Road around 3:58 p.m on April 6.
Fire companies from Bloxom, Parksley, Tasley, Atlantic and Saxis responded to find the home engulfed in large flames – which wind was reportedly spreading.
The Department of Public Safety, Department of Forestry and Virginia State Police (VSP) were also on the scene.
Crews initially maintained a distance of 250 feet due to the size and number of flames, according to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters say they took a defensive approach to extinguishing the blaze – clearing the scene by 7:30 p.m.
Several hours were reportedly spent battling hot spots.
Department of Forestry officials evaluated several marsh fires caused by hot embers from the house fire, according to a press report.
No injuries were reported.
VSP continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.